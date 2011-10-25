Video

The Prime Minister David Cameron says there's no "bad blood" or bitterness over the Conservative Commons rebellion on Europe last night.

The backbench motion, which was prompted after a petition was signed by more than 100,000 people, was defeated by 483 votes to 111.

In total 81 Conservative MPs defied a three line whip and voted for a referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union.

The Prime Minister said opposing the vote was the right thing for the country.

Ben Geoghegan reports.