Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jacob Rees-Mogg and Jeremy Paxman - but who is Bagpuss?
Following the Commons debate on a possible Europe referendum arch eurosceptic Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg was asked about his speech which mixed quotes from Shakespeare's Henry V with a reference to the popular children's programme Bagpuss.
Newsnight's Jeremy Paxman asked him to elaborate as to who he was referring to.
-
26 Oct 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-15460745/jacob-rees-mogg-and-jeremy-paxman-but-who-is-bagpussRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window