As PM heads to Cannes, the Downing Street cat comes home
As David Cameron prepared to head the G20 summit in Cannes, Larry the Downing Street cat returned home.
He was spotted during a live broadcast outside 10 Downing Street during the BBC's News at Ten on Wednesday night.
As the BBC's political editor Nick Robinson spoke about the eurozone debt crisis, Larry patiently waited on the steps before being let in through the famous door.
02 Nov 2011
