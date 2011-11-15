Ed Balls
Ed Balls on Labour borrowing and UK economy plans

The shadow chancellor was questioned on his "stimulus" plans for the UK economy - initially borrowing more - despite other European countries aiming to cut their spending to lower their debts.

Ed Balls told Andrew Neil his ideas were in line with the IMF, while George Osborne's plans would lead to more borrowing in the long term.

  • 15 Nov 2011
