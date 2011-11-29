Shadow chancellor Ed Balls has said the Office for Budget Responsibility figures showed the economy was flat lining and the government's economic policy had been a "colossal failure".

Chancellor George Osborne has said that he will need to borrow more money than previously thought, and that growth forecasts for the UK have been downgraded.

In his Autumn Statement, Mr Osborne also announced measures designed to save money, including an extension of the public sector pay freeze, and the bringing forward of a rise in the pension age.