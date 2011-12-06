Media player
Louise Cooper on AAA credit ratings and eurozone debts
Louise Cooper from BGC Partners said France's possible loss of its AAA credit rating was not really news, but a similar warning about Germany was "a bit of a surprise".
She said the UK could be seen a safe haven for investors fleeing the eurozone, but warned British debt levels "do not look pretty and are unsustainable if we have a recession."
06 Dec 2011
