Video

The comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli said the independence referendum meant the Scottish people would no longer be able to blame England for their problems.

He was worried more about the English than the Scottish after a possible break-up as he discussed his This Week film with Andrew Neil, Michael Portillo and Alan Johnson who pondered what a UK without Scotland would be like.

