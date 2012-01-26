Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Politicians' voice: sound of PMs Thatcher and Blair
Margaret Thatcher and Tony Blair had voice coaching which may have helped them rise to the top, but not all politicians have been able to command such respect with their voices.
Adam Fleming looked into the archives to see how politicians changed their tune.
The film was followed by a debate with voice coach Barbara Berkery and the broadcaster and peer Joan Bakewell on accents of those in the public eye.
MORE FROM THE DAILY POLITICS
More clips and news on our BBC website; 'like' us on Facebook page; follow us on Twitter
-
26 Jan 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window