Video

The Danish TV drama Borgen - as seen on BBC Four - highlights the rise of a woman to rule a country and its effect on her family life.

BBC presenter Jo Coburn takes a look at the experience of women at Westminster, where male MPs outnumber them four to one.

She spoke to Sarah Veale, head of equality and employment rights at the TUC and Conservative MP Andrea Leadsom from the Conservative Women's Forum, with a cameo appearance from Andrew Neil.

Debate: Nadine Dorries, Nia Griffith and Nicola Horlick on women becoming MPs

MORE FROM THE DAILY POLITICS

More clips and news on our BBC website; 'like' us on Facebook page; follow us on Twitter