Women MPs at Westminster in power and Borgen influence
The Danish TV drama Borgen - as seen on BBC Four - highlights the rise of a woman to rule a country and its effect on her family life.
BBC presenter Jo Coburn takes a look at the experience of women at Westminster, where male MPs outnumber them four to one.
She spoke to Sarah Veale, head of equality and employment rights at the TUC and Conservative MP Andrea Leadsom from the Conservative Women's Forum, with a cameo appearance from Andrew Neil.
Debate: Nadine Dorries, Nia Griffith and Nicola Horlick on women becoming MPs
MORE FROM THE DAILY POLITICS
More clips and news on our BBC website; 'like' us on Facebook page; follow us on Twitter
-
28 Feb 2012