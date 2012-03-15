Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
A brief history of political photo-opportunities
In a week that has seen plenty of staged photo opportunities for David Cameron and Barack Obama, the Daily Politics takes a look at photo-ops that went wrong.
Tony Blair's former spin doctor Lance Price and the Sun's former political editor George Pascoe spoke about some of their own experiences with photo-ops.
MORE FROM THE DAILY POLITICS
More clips and news on our BBC website; 'like' us on Facebook page; follow us on Twitter
-
15 Mar 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window