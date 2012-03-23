Curry dish in Bradford
Bradford West by-election candidates bid to be new MP

Electors in Bradford West vote in a by-election next Thursday caused by the resignation due to ill health of Labour's Marsha Singh.

Dino Sofos reports from West Yorkshire where eight candidates are standing to be the new MP.

