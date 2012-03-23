Media player
Bradford West by-election candidates bid to be new MP
Electors in Bradford West vote in a by-election next Thursday caused by the resignation due to ill health of Labour's Marsha Singh.
Dino Sofos reports from West Yorkshire where eight candidates are standing to be the new MP.
23 Mar 2012
