Number of personal insolvencies fall

There has been a fall in the number of people being declared insolvent in England and Wales.

There were more than 28,000 personal bankruptcies in the first three months of this year - a 4.7% drop on the same period last year.

But there was an increase in the number of company liquidations.

Bev Budsworth from The Debt Advisor, which helps those with financial problems, says more people are opting for a different form of bankruptcy.