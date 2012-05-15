The latest intake of Conservative MPs have a "different outlook on life" and some feel the party's 1922 backbench committee has become "almost irrelevant to them", says Dr Dan Poulter MP of the new "301 Group".

But Philip Davies MP spoke up for the 90-year-old body that represents backbenchers, arguing it's important to have a body that informs the Prime Minister of their concerns.

More clips and news on our BBC website; 'like' us on Facebook; follow us on Twitter