'Hereditary peers make a valuable contribution'
The government is set to publish its proposals to reform the House of Lords, plans which are expected to include the abolition of voting rights for the chamber's 92 remaining hereditary members.
Lord Trefgarne, a hereditary peer and former Conservative minister, told The World At One's Becky Milligan why he remained a strong believer in the hereditary principle.
26 Jun 2012
