Video

A council leader claimed the government "moves around like jelly" over the HS2 rail scheme, set to pass through Buckinghamshire on its initial route from London to Birmingham.

Buckinghamshire County Council leader Martin Tett criticised the project, which was backed by Pete Waterman in this Daily Politics film.

Labour's Caroline Flint said there should be one bill to include the planned extensions to northern England, while Conservative Grant Shapps denied the project was being dropped and said a bill was still planned for 2013.

MORE FROM THE DAILY POLITICS

More clips and news on our BBC website; 'like' us on Facebook page; follow us on Twitter