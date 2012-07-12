Canal locks
Canal and River Trust takes over in England and Wales

Some 2,000 miles of England and Wales' canals and rivers have been handed from British Waterways to a new charity, the Canal and River Trust.

Jo Coburn asked correspondent John Maguire to explain the background from a waterside in the West Midlands, as the charity called for public help on the day it launched.

  • 12 Jul 2012
