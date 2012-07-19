Media player
Westminster political news roundup with Anne McElvoy
The Economist's Anne McElvoy donned a leotard and leggings, not just because she was a gymnast and wanted to make a last-minute bid to join Team GB, but also to flip through the political news of the last week.
19 Jul 2012
