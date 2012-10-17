Video

Up to half a million disabled people and their families could lose out under the government's proposed Universal Credit, according to a new report led by Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson.

The Children's Society, Citizens Advice and Disability Rights UK say 100,000 households with children could have incomes reduced by up to £28 a week. They are urging ministers to reconsider their plans.

But the government called the report "highly selective" and said no-one would lose out.

Michael Buchanan reports.