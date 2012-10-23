Video

Jack Straw said he considered resigning ahead of the Iraq war when he served as Foreign Secretary in Tony Blair's Cabinet.

But he later decided that military action was "right and inevitable" and he was "as responsible as anybody" for decisions taken as he spoke of Robin Cook's resignation.

The former Foreign Secretary said of the war: "Of course I deeply regret it, and I regret even more the fact the whole basis on which we want to war turned out to be wrong.. and that is with hindsight."

He also told Jo Coburn about Gordon Brown's suitability to be PM, admitting "an awful lot of us were proved wrong on that one, including me.. he was not able to be a leader."

Film: What did Jack Straw know about Iraq war?

MORE FROM THE DAILY POLITICS

More clips on our BBC website; 'like' us on Facebook page; follow us on Twitter or watch full programmes from the last seven days via BBC iPlayer