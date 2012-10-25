Media player
Matthew Hancock on GDP figures and UK out of recession
Business Minister Matthew Hancock said Thursday's figures showing the UK was out of recession was "good news, but there's a long way to go".
The Conservative MP said it came on top of good news about inflation and unemployment, and it showed the government was "on track".
Ed Balls: Where is George Osborne's plan?
25 Oct 2012
