Business Minister Matthew Hancock said Thursday's figures showing the UK was out of recession was "good news, but there's a long way to go".

The Conservative MP said it came on top of good news about inflation and unemployment, and it showed the government was "on track".

Ed Balls: Where is George Osborne's plan?

