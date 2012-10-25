Video

The shadow chancellor asked "where is George Osborne's plan?" as he was questioned about Thursday's GDP figures which showed the UK was no longer in recession.

Ed Balls said the figures were "weak but positive... nowhere near good enough", and he said money from the sale of the 4G mobile phone spectrum should be used to build houses to help the economy.

Andrew Neil asked him about a previous BBC interview with Andrew Marr in 2011 where he claimed Labour had not left a "structural deficit", but he has since added a caveat on that claim.

