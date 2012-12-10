Immigration cap hurting UK businesses?
Business leaders reckon a government bid to restrict immigration means they will struggle to get staff in some specialist roles.
A policy to bring net inward migration below 100,000 by 2015 appears to conflict with the demands of growing hi-tech businesses which often rely on skilled foreign workers from outside the EU.
David Thompson reports.
Lord Bilimoria and Mark Harper debate immigration
