The law must keep up with modern technology, said Conservative MP Michael Ellis about the government's draft Communications Data Bill aiming to give new powers over monitoring internet communication.

He said police could miss out on evidence from the internet to prosecute terrorists and paedophiles if the bill was not passed, although they already had similar powers over landline and mobile phones.

He was debating with Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales, who spoke against the bill which would compel companies to store information about online and internet communications which could be accessed by police and intelligence agencies.

More clips on our BBC website; 'like' us on Facebook page; follow us on Twitter or watch full programmes from the last seven days via BBC iPlayer