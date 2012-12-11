The Communications Data Bill was "absolutely incompetent" at the job it set out to do, and would be "easy to evade" Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales said.

He told Jo Coburn that the government bill would not achieve its goals, and there was the risk of further crime by holding the digital records of millions of people in one place.

