Defence Secretary Philip Hammond has confirmed that 3,800 British troops - almost half of the current force serving in Helmand province - are to be withdrawn from Afghanistan next year.

Troop numbers are already being reduced from 9,500 to 9,000 before Christmas. Numbers will fall to about 5,200 by the end of 2013.

All Nato operations are due to finish by the end of 2014, with responsibility being transferred to Afghan forces.