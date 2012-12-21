The political week up to 21 December is reviewed in 60 seconds by David Thompson who looks back over the headlines on the Daily Politics with the Queen visiting Downing Street, Andrew Mitchell and more plebgate revelations, the Pollard review into BBC Newsnight and the final PMQs of 2012.

Regional political headlines from the English regions every week

More clips on our BBC website; 'like' us on Facebook page; follow us on Twitter or watch full programmes from the last seven days via BBC iPlayer