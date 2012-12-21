Margaret Thatcher
Margaret Thatcher recovering from operation

Former prime minister Margaret Thatcher is recovering in hospital after having a growth removed from her bladder.

She is understood to have undergone a minor operation to remove the growth.

The former prime minister's spokeswoman said Baroness Thatcher is doing "absolutely fine".

The 87-year-old, who has suffered from ill health in recent years, was admitted on Thursday and is expected to be kept in hospital overnight.

Chris Mason reports.

