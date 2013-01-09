Media player
Why UKIP's youth leader got the sack
The UK Independence Party has sacked the chairman of its youth organisation after an interview he did with political correspondent Chris Mason on the BBC's The World at One on Radio 4 on New Year's Eve.
Chris Mason explained that Olly Neville had been removed from office after expressing his support for gay marriage on the programme.
Mr Neville's views "were some distance from official party politics on a number of themes", he added.
Mr Neville made comments about the party's focus on the European Union "which he describes as a 'sort of side show'".
09 Jan 2013
