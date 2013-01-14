Legislation will be brought in to stop councils fining people for putting bins out on the wrong day, the communities secretary revealed.

Eric Pickles said that given the "unreasonable nature of these charges" the government would block the fines sometime in 2013.

He said it was "ludicrous" to fine people for putting yoghurt pots in the wrong bin, or putting bins on the wrong part of the pavement.

See more Sunday Interviews with Andrew Neil

More clips and news on our BBC website; 'like' us on Facebook page; watch the Sunday Interviews with Andrew Neil, follow us on Twitter or watch us on BBC iPlayer