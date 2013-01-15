Video

The TV programme Yes Prime Minister is "an essential training manual" for politicians in high office, a former Conservative policing minister, has said.

Nick Herbert was asked if the TV programme - being revised with a new cast on the Gold TV channel from Tuesday evening - was a comedy or a real-life documentary.

He said it was "rooted in a real truth" as he debated relations between MPs and civil servants with broadcaster and Labour peer Joan Bakewell.

