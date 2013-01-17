Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have been chosen by Downing Street to promote British industry in Germany.

They will tour Berlin in a Union Jack-encrusted Mini Cooper from the Brandenburg Gate to the British Embassy and attend a fashion event aimed at promoting British fashion labels, before heading to the German city of Hanover.

Susana Mendonca asked members of the public if the royal pair were the right people to help sell Britain abroad, or whether another public figure should have got the job.

