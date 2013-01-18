Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
UK Snow disruption
John Hammond talks to BBC News Channel about the science behind the recent snowy weather conditions in the UK.
-
18 Jan 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window