Offering a referendum on the UK's position over the EU was "not the not right choice for Britain now" said the shadow foreign secretary.

Douglas Alexander said the expected announcement by David Cameron for a referendum after the 2015 general election could lead to years of "economic instability".

He could not rule out Labour holding one and said it was "rarely wise in international relations to ever say never".

Watch the full interview: Douglas Alexander with Andrew Neil

