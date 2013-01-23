BBC News

PMQs review: Nick Robinson on Cameron and Miliband

The BBC's political editor went back over the exchanges at PMQs after David Cameron pledged an in/out referendum in the early part of the next parliament if his party won the 2015 general election.

Nick Robinson reckoned Tories believed they had Labour in a trap, while both sides claimed their opponents were not answering questions.

He debated the questions and answers with Andrew Neil, Labour's Caroline Flint and Conservative Party chairman Grant Shapps.

