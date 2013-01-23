The public does not want to see BBC reporters stood in the snow telling them about the weather, said Wayne Hemingway claiming news coverage was "a little crass" and getting worse.

He called for for more good news stories as he debated his Daily Politics film with Labour's Caroline Flint and Conservative Grant Shapps, before the politicians were challenged to say nice things about each other.

