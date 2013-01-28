The government has launched a scheme aiming to improve energy efficiency and cut the annual household energy bill of £1,400.

Greg Barker MP said the 7% finance deal under the Green Deal was fixed for 20 years and cheaper than High Street lending, claiming it offered a "really good deal for long-term fair finance".

The energy and climate change minister said it would offer "unprecedented choice and empowerment to consumers worried about rising energy bills".

