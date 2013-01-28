Video

A self-confessed maverick explained his seventh bid to be elected to the House of Lords, in a race only open to hereditary peers from the Conservative Party.

Lord Sudeley is one of dozens standing for the vacancy caused by the death of a previous lord.

