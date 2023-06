The Speaker interrupted exchanges between David Cameron and Ed Miliband to warn a barrister-turned-MP to "Learn it man".

John Bercow told Northampton North MP Michael Ellis he considered him to be a "distinguished practising barrister" but warned the Conservative MP's noise was not acceptable in a court room, or in the House of Commons.

He later told MPs that the public had a "low opinion" of the noise in the chamber during PMQs.