At PMQs the Labour leader reminded the prime minister about his "good news keeps coming" quote from October and asked what the excuse was for a fall in GDP in the last three months of 2012.

David Cameron said the economy was "moving in the right direction", as he spoke of lower unemployment figures and the UK out-performing other countries.

And he later criticised the shadow chancellor Ed Balls for failing to regulate the banks ahead of the financial crisis.

They traded economic figures, and Ed Midland claimed the Conservative leader "promises a better tomorrow, and tomorrow never comes".