Clever and rich people have been able to find ways around tax rules, which has led to a bigger tax rule book and more accountants but less revenue, says John Redwood.

The UK guide to tax regulations came in at 5,952 pages in 2001, grew to 9,866 under Labour in 2007, and has been beefed up to 17,795 pages under the coalition.

The Conservative MP told Andrew Neil about why he thought the "depressing" extra tax rules had proved counterproductive, as he called for "lower rates and fewer breaks".

More clips on our BBC website; 'like' us on Facebook page; follow us on Twitter or watch full programmes from the last seven days via BBC iPlayer