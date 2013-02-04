Bond markets, traders and UK's AAA credit rating
All governments are keen to to befriend the bond markets and the ratings agencies who influence a nation's creditworthiness.
David Thompson looked at how far Chancellor George Osborne should go in his attempts to keep the traders and investors onside.
Watch more clips of films and interviews; 'like' us on our Facebook page; watch the Sunday Interviews with Andrew Neil, follow us on Twitter or watch programmes from the last seven days on BBC iPlayer