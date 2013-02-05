As Ed Miliband prepares for the next general election, should its policies reflect New Labour, Old Labour, Blue Labour or just Ed Miliband's version?

The Daily Politics has been given a rare interview with one figure in the party who is likely to have a big influence on the opposition's direction as David Thompson spoke to Jon Cruddas, an MP for east London.

Labour's policy coordinator said the party needed to work on housing and immigration, but claimed it had a strong record and it needs to "go with the grain of people's concerns today."

Watch more clips of films and interviews; 'like' us on our Facebook page; watch the Sunday Interviews with Andrew Neil, follow us on Twitter or watch programmes from the last seven days on BBC iPlayer