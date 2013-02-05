Colin Stonehouse (left) and Andrew Waller
Gay marriage: One North Yorkshire town's divided views

As MPs vote on plans to legalise gay marriage in England and Wales, the BBC's Danny Savage has been speaking to people about gay marriage in the North Yorkshire town of Whitby.

  • 05 Feb 2013
