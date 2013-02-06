The way hospitals' successes are defined has become "skewed", focusing on finance instead of care, according to Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

His comments come in the wake of the findings of a public inquiry into failings at Stafford Hospital.

Inquiry chairman, Robert Francis QC, made 290 recommendations, saying "fundamental change" was needed to prevent the public losing confidence in the NHS.

Mr Hunt said: "We need to be as tough on failures in care as we are in failures of finance".