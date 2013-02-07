The new Bank of England governor Mark Carney "should resign immediately and let markets set interest rates" says economic commentator Max Keiser.

He told Andrew Neil that the UK should prepare for more inflation, and the real rate was effectively higher than the declared 2.7%, as he claimed some shops were watering down milk, cutting the size of food portions, and using cheaper food, such as horse meat.

