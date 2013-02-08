Comedian David Baddiel, when interviewed on the BBC This Week programme, said former MP Chris Huhne was "not just a liar a fool and a cheat" - because the details of texts exchanged between the politician and his son provided "a weird empathy for me as a parent" and revealed a family tragedy.

The comedian is about to put on a show looking at how public figures are perceived.

Michael Portillo said Mr Huhne had "paid the price for being a politician", but there was "no hint" the bankers behind the Libor scandal were to face prosecution.

They debated the downfall of the former energy secretary with Andrew Neil and Alan Johnson.

