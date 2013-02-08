Video

The Conservative Party had "neanderthal backbenchers" led by David Cameron, who could see the change in attitudes over gay marriage, says Michael Portillo in the week when MPs voted on the issue.

The former defence secretary examined how his party was, or was not, modernising as he looked back in history to lessons from Sir Robert Peel and the fate of the dinosaur.

UK viewers have 12 months to watch the full programme on iPlayer

MORE FROM THIS WEEK

More clips and news on our BBC website; 'like' us on Facebook; 'follow' us on twitter or watch shows from the last few months on BBC iPlayer