Michael Portillo on modernising the Conservative Party
The Conservative Party had "neanderthal backbenchers" led by David Cameron, who could see the change in attitudes over gay marriage, says Michael Portillo in the week when MPs voted on the issue.
The former defence secretary examined how his party was, or was not, modernising as he looked back in history to lessons from Sir Robert Peel and the fate of the dinosaur.
08 Feb 2013
