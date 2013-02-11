The relationship between France and Britain has been complicated over the years - moving from enemies to allies - with a current thawing between Paris and London.

London's 300,000 French residents would make it France's sixth largest city, if it was on the other side of the English Channel.

David Thompson looked at how the UK and France are getting along better these days, as he spoke entente cordiale with France 24 correspondent Benedicte Paviot and Centre for European Reform director Charles Grant.

