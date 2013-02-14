BBC Parliament is dedicating a night of programming on Thursday to mark the 50th anniversary of two-time Prime Minister Harold Wilson becoming leader of the Labour Party.

Bernard Donoughue, who was head of Wilson's Downing Street Policy Unit in the 1970, spoke of his appeal to the voters, but added he "raised expectations too high" about modernising Britain before coming to power.

Lord Donoughue debated the Wilson legacy with Lord Heseltine and Andrew Neil after they watched archive clips.

BBC Parliament schedule

