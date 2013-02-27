Nick Clegg has admitted that concerns over Lord Rennard 's behaviour were "in the background" when he resigned as Lib Dem chief executive in 2009.

Police have spoken to party officials about allegations of inappropriate towards women behaviour by the peer.

Mr Clegg told LBC Radio that he had wanted a change when Lord Rennard quit but the "immediate reason" for his going was "ill health".

Lord Rennard denies the accusations, said to involve at least 10 women.